МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Sunday, September 02, 2018, 

Zaev and Vucic to meet at Macedonia-Serbia border crossing

Sunday, September 02, 2018  10:48 AM

Zaev and Vucic to meet at Macedonia-Serbia border crossing

Skopje, 2 September 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will meet Sunday at the Tabanovce-Presevo border crossing between Macedonia and Serbia.

The meeting will mark the start of the implementation of a project on joint border management - One Stop Shop, the government's press service says. ba/10:46

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
8/30/2018 11:26:11 AM 30 parties join forces to campaign for 'Yes' vote in name referendum
8/27/2018 11:52:24 AM Bad weather prevents PM Zaev from leaving for Durres
8/27/2018 10:41:06 AM PM Zaev attends Durres meeting of Western Balkans leaders
8/16/2018 1:15:02 PM The Netherlands backs Macedonia on its path to EU, NATO integration
11/21/2017 3:01:06 PM Zaev-Vucic: Macedonia and Serbia share excellent opportunities for fresh initiatives

Mosaic

U2 cancel Berlin show due to Bono's voice issues

U2 fans were left disappointed when their Berlin s...

Stars and fans say goodbye to Aretha Franklin at emotional, 7-hour funeral

Musicians, family, friends and fans have said a fi...

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

The Bing Bang Theory to end in May

The end of the road for CBS's The Big Bang Theory ...

Top