Zaev and Vucic to meet at Macedonia-Serbia border crossing

Skopje, 2 September 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will meet Sunday at the Tabanovce-Presevo border crossing between Macedonia and Serbia.

The meeting will mark the start of the implementation of a project on joint border management - One Stop Shop, the government's press service says. ba/10:46

