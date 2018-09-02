Zaev and Vucic to meet at Macedonia-Serbia border crossing
- Sunday, September 02, 2018 10:48 AM
Skopje, 2 September 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will meet Sunday at the Tabanovce-Presevo border crossing between Macedonia and Serbia.
The meeting will mark the start of the implementation of a project on joint border management - One Stop Shop, the government's press service says. ba/10:46
