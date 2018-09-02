Svilanovic: Only a successful referendum opens perspectives for Macedonia

Belgrade, 2 September 2018 (MIA) - Goran Svilanovic, former Serbian foreign minister, has been serving as Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) as of 1 January 2013. Responding to MIA's request for comment, Svilanovic sent a message to the Macedonian citizens ahead of the upcoming name referendum.

"The referendum is, of course, a national issue. But, only a successful referendum will open perspectives and huge potentials. With it, the citizens themselves will have the chance to put an end to the dispute for more than 25 years has blocked progress and integration processes in the country," he said.

According to him, the agreement reached by the premiers Zoran Zaev and Alexis Tsipras is a courageous one, a historic one encouraging for the whole region, because it introduces fresh potential not only to cooperation as part of Euro-Atlantic integration, but also to allow economic boost of the country and of the region as a whole.

"After the successful referendum, I expect the EU member countries to operationalize the conclusions of the Council of the EU for the opening of negotiations. It can be expected the negotiations process to have a solid tempo given the fact that the country so far has achieved a high level of harmonization of its legislation with the EU's," said Svilanovic.

It's important, he added, that the citizens recognized the huge importance of this referendum taking into consideration the perspectives and benefits that come with being an EU member and on referendum day to make a responsible decision for their future and the future of coming generations.

"The EU enlargement strategy, released in February, is clear - EU integration is not possible with unsettled bilateral disputes, which means that a permanent solution to the complex bilateral issue is an imperative," the Serbian diplomat noted.

A positive outcome of the referendum and full implementation of the Skopje-Athens name deal can change the rules of the game and positively affect other challenges in the region. A positive outcome will affect security, stability and prosperity in the region, too. Thus, a successful referendum will enable international diplomatic capacities to focus on solving the remaining critical issues in the region. ba/13:26

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.