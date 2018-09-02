Macedonian athletes complete Mont Blanc ultramarathon
- Sunday, September 02, 2018 12:14 PM
Skopje, 2 September 2018 (MIA) - Three Macedonian runners completed the ultramarathon around the Mont Blanc, one of Europe’s toughest foot races, MIA reports.
Igor Pirkovski, Zikica Ivanovski and Igor Jovanovski completed the race in 357th, 358th and 359th place.
The Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc, which takes participants through France, Italy and Switzerland, kicked off on Aug. 31 in the French resort area of Chamonix. It follows the trail taken by hikers around the Alps’ highest mountain.
Around 2,300 people take part in the 170 km race, where they can face cold, windy and even snowy conditions. Runners can take up to 40 hours to finish the course, Reuters reported. ba/12:12
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 3:14 PM | British PM Theresa May says she will not ‘compromise’ on Brexit deal
British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would not compromise with Brussels over her plans for Br...
- 2:39 PM | Macedonian documentary wins award at Nancy International Film Festival
The documentary feature 'Avec l’amour' by Ilija Cvetkovski was named winner of the European Document...
- 1:27 PM | Svilanovic: Only a successful referendum opens perspectives for Macedonia
Goran Svilanovic, former Serbian foreign minister, has been serving as Secretary General of the Regi...
- 12:24 PM | Vlatko Stefanovski: MIA reporters should keep being defenders of truth
Vlatko Stefanovski, one of the best Macedonian rock, pop, and jazz musicians, in an interview ahead ...
- 12:21 PM | Somalia's capital Mogadishu hit by huge explosion
A suicide bomber has attacked a government office in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, causing a nearby...