Vlatko Stefanovski: MIA reporters should keep being defenders of truth

Skopje, 2018 (MIA) – Vlatko Stefanovski, one of the best Macedonian rock, pop, and jazz musicians, in an interview ahead of MIA's 20th anniversary told us he was glad the news agency made it through the years while managing to publish information that's relevant and true.

"I admire you for how long you've lasted," Stefanovski said. "It's hard to work in media and provide news in such fast-paced times.

"We're all witnessing an enormous influx of information. Everyone's phone has access to a wide variety of news sources, including radio, TV, and websites. So it's significant you've managed to survive for 20 years while still providing relevant, factual news."

Thank you. How much does it matter when a state-owned news agency reports about you, considering music news is usually relegated to the entertainment pages of magazines, for example?

We're a small state. Your news most likely reaches Australia, Japan, America, all over the world, but we're a small state. So, any contact I have with the state matters to me.

When the state recognizes what I do, I'm glad. I like getting positive feedback for my work. I like hearing that what I've done is good for both me and my fans, that my work matters in a wider context.

What could MIA do differently, in your view, to better cover events related to music, sports, film, and theater?

My advice to you is to be quick, because private social networks are faster than news agencies. Often Facebook or Instagram will publish something much more quickly than a media outlet. So, be quick, but don't try to compete with what you can't win against. The social networks are ultra-fast.

Another piece of advice, focus more on the arts and support what is worth supporting. What I mean is, try to publish more arts and culture news. I know you have to cover politics; you just have to. But arts and culture information lasts longer. When someone wins an Oscar, that's an award that lasts. You can't take it away from them. Now, if those Oscar winners do something stupid, the media will punish them for it, but it's warranted, I think.

You know what else is important? Literacy. I hate it when I'm watching a movie and see something mistranslated, a wrong word or a calque. It's not that I'm so literate myself, but I've read enough books over the years to have outgrown the basics, reaching a slightly more sophisticated literacy. I hate it when I read a commentary that's illiterate. And I don't mean typos; I mean a story with no lead and no ending.

On the other hand, considering all this talk nowadays of statehood, identity, etc., the pillar of our statehood and identity should be the public broadcasting service. And, being part of it, you have to pay attention to language and literacy.

Also, we often read something happened, but nobody comments on it. For example, Mr. So-and-So played the piano at the Ohrid Summer festival yesterday, and that's it. Or, St. Sofia was packed. This means nothing to me. No review, no commentary, nothing. But it was packed with people! There were three encores! And that's all.

What I'm saying is, there are so few skilled journalists who can write a review. Don't just list the tracks—don't just say, they played Rachmaninoff or Gershwin—but how they played. I want theater critics, I want film critics, I want music critics. I want to read about the way they performed, and not just what they played.

How important is to cooperate with the press, in your opinion? Do you think media exposure is just as important as talent to achieve success?

My experience with the press is considerable. I've been giving interviews and posing for pictures since I was a teenager. Soon after [my band] Leb i sol's first successes, we were all over the media, asked to do covers, give interviews, comments, statements, you name it.

So I think I've had considerable experience and I know how to avoid looking too bad on TV and saying anything I'd regret later. I don't provoke, aggravate, sneer at my peers, the music business. I don't badmouth anybody, because words are arrows. They can be poisonous. They can also be amorous; it depends on where you're coming from and what you want to say. Words carry a lot of weight, especially when said in public. So when I hear or see a bad word in the media, it's terrible.

What would your message to MIA be on our jubilee?

I wish all of you working there good health and success in your fight for truth. We live in a time of fake news. You can't tell what's fake and what's true anymore. So I think it's your duty to deal with the truth and to affirm the truth. Despite any pressures, any kind of abuse, manipulations, or calculations, you should keep being the defenders of truth. There might be different points of view regarding the truth, but I believe there's only one truth. Something truly happened this way and in no other way.

Thank you, I've enjoyed a nice collaboration with you, and I believe it will continue. Once again, warm congratulations on your jubilee.

Gabriela Tocko

Tr. by Magdalena Reed

Photos: Darko Popov

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.