МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Sunday, September 02, 2018, 

Macedonian documentary wins award at Nancy International Film Festival

Sunday, September 02, 2018  2:39 PM

Macedonian documentary wins award at Nancy International Film Festival

Nancy, 2 September 2018 (MIA) - The documentary feature 'Avec l’amour' by Ilija Cvetkovski was named winner of the European Documentary Film as part of the 24th Nancy International Film Festival.

The festival closes Sunday evening with a screening of the latest feature film by Macedonian director Vladimir Blazevski, 'The Year of the Monkey'. 

'Avec l’amour' is a film dedicated to Dionis Paslakov, a retired professor in Negotino who spends his days taking care of almost one hundred classic cars dreaming that one day maybe his collection will be turned into a museum.

The International Film Festival in Nancy, helmed by Macedonian correspondent Toni Glamcevski, this year focuses on new trends in Balkan cinematography. Festival-goers had the chance to watch movies from Macedonia, Greece, Albania, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia. A total of seven Macedonian short films were presented as part of the selection.

Also, the festival features the exhibit "Photographic Body of Work of Manaki Brothers in the context of World War One" by Robert Jankulovski. Part of the photo exhibition will travel for display in Paris and Epinal as part of the observances marking 50 years since the city of Bitola became sister city with Epinal.

Macedonian filmmakers have been heavily featured at the Nancy film festival in the past ten years.

Over 100 films, concerts and round-table discussions have been held in nine days throughout the festival. ba/14:38

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
8/20/2016 11:40:14 AM 7th Creative Documentary Film Festival kicks off in Skopje
5/3/2016 9:24:31 AM Youth female choir "Stiv Naumov" at Nancy festival
11/30/2014 1:09:58 PM Screening of “Waste Land” documentary on MakeDox
9/1/2014 4:03:01 PM Toni Glamcevski chairs the Nancy - Lorraine international film festival
1/14/2014 1:09:54 PM Documentary about Ohrid Summer Festival to be made

Mosaic

U2 cancel Berlin show due to Bono's voice issues

U2 fans were left disappointed when their Berlin s...

Stars and fans say goodbye to Aretha Franklin at emotional, 7-hour funeral

Musicians, family, friends and fans have said a fi...

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

The Bing Bang Theory to end in May

The end of the road for CBS's The Big Bang Theory ...

Top