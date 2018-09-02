Prespa Agreement 'unleashes' regional economic potential: ambassador

Athens, 2 September 2018 (MIA) - US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt welcomes Greece’s name deal with Macedonia for unleashing regional economic potential, as well as paving the country’s path to membership in NATO and the EU.

According to him, the Prespa Agreement is important because it 'unleashes' economic potential. In an interview Sunday with Kathimerini, Pyatt said he was impressed that the businessmen in Thessaloniki believed - even if they didn't approve it - that the agreement, if implemented, could create important and new economic opportunities.

“Greece strongly shares the US view that all these countries should be able to continue to move towards European and NATO membership if their people so choose,” Pyatt said.

“We both believe in the open door policy, so Greece is a very important partner that will be part of the US political message around the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).”

Pyatt spoke to Kathimerini ahead of the the annual Thessaloniki International Fair, set to be opened on September 8, which this year hosts the US as the honored country, MIA reports from Athens.

Furthermore, the US Ambassador called Greece Washington’s “preferred partner” in engaging with nations in the Western Balkans. ba/16:50

###

