Lupevska-Sozen: MIA justifies its existence

Skopje, 3 September 2018 (MIA) – Lately, MIA has justified the trust it is enjoying among the public and on media scene, TV Telma editor Snezana Lupevska Sozen says in an interview on the occasion of the agency’s 20th anniversary.

For 20 years MIA has been a credible, professional public information service. Do you consider that MIA has justified the trust it enjoys among the public and media?

MIA’s anniversary shows that the agency has reached the most advanced stage of its development. MIA’s establishment was necessary in spite the fact that ups and downs marked its performance over the years. Starting vigorously with excellent team of journalists and an editor-in-chief, MIA justified its establishment and met the market needs. Later on MIA went through not so bright moments, as being a state-owned agency doesn’t actually mean that the state should ‘kidnap’ its editorial policy. Nonetheless I believe that MIA has justified the public, media trust, especially in the recent period as it has reintroduced the professional journalism standards in its products.

Do you believe MIA's rating is improving and are you satisfied with the content of its products?

Yes I do. The contents of MIA’s news articles are solid and punctual. Maybe in the future the agency should offer reports on specific topics, develop video and audio package.

How do you rate your cooperation with MIA so far?

As I’ve said - with ups and downs. We went through a varied range of experiences. Unfortunately there was also a period of biased, unattractive journalism, slow service. It is much better now.

Your message for MIA’s jubilee?

I wish for the agency to preserve its independence and perform its task in accurate and timely manner. Happy Birthday!



Gabriela Tocko

Tr: by Liljana Kjurcievska

