Macedonian Philharmonics' Chamber Orchestra to perform in Kazakhstan
- Monday, September 03, 2018 10:47 AM
Skopje, 3 September 2018 (MIA) - The Chamber Orchestra of the Macedonian Philharmonics will hold concerts in Kazakhstan ahead of Macedonia's Independence Day (September 8).
The orchestra will perform in Almaty on Wednesday and on Friday in Astana. The concerts are supported by the Macedonian Embassy in Astana.
The Macedonian Philharmonics' Chamber Orchestra will be conducted by Bojan Canev with concertmaster Ana Kondratenko performing as soloist.
"It is an honor and pleasure after a year of hard work and focus on presenting the Macedonian Philharmonics beyond Macedonia to organize concerts for the first time ever in Kazakhstan, Viktor Ilieski, Director of the Macedonian Philharmonics, said.
He added that the concerts would precede upcoming tours of the Macedonian Philharmonics orchestra in Spain and China. ba/10:45
