Ex-minister Boskoski testifies in 'Torture' trial

Skopje, 3 September 2018 (MIA) - I deeply regret that such a thing had happened, something that I want to erase from my memory, but by giving evidence here it all comes back to me as a new episode from my life.

This was stated by the plaintiff Ljube Boskoski at a trial in a Skopje court on Monday, in which he testifies as a witness.

Answering questions from the prosecution, Boskoski said that on 6 June 2011, a day after the parliamentary elections, a friend had called him to meet at a restaurant in Skopje, where he was supposed to pay him back money he owned to Boskoski. After finishing his conversation with the man, whom he said he considered a friend, Boskoski said he had taken a bag full of money with him and left the restaurant.

"As soon as I got out, I heard someone shouting 'Stop, police'. Few plainclothes policemen wore balaclavas. They pinned me to ground as if being a notorious criminal," Boskoski testified.

He said he didn't resist arrest. He had heard some of the policemen saying 'this is a greeting from 'the boss'' and that he would be sent to prison for at least seven-eight years.

Boskoski said the arrest had been staged as 'a political revanchism' for his public statements after leaving the then ruling party VMRO-DPMNE and for forming his own party United for Macedonia.

Former secret police chief Saso Mijalkov is primary defendant in the case codenamed Torture of the Special Public Prosecution (SPO), alongside five other men. They are tried for 'degrading treatment and abuse' of Boskoski, who served as interior minister from 2001 to 2002. ba/12:18

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.