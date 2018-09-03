Job vacancy rate at 1.44%, more than 7,000 workers wanted

Skopje, 3 September 2018 (MIA) - Job vacancy rate in Q2 was 1.44%, meaning that there were 7,199 job vacancies, statistics show.

The job vacancy rate was highest in accommodation and food service activities, 2.59%, while the lowest rate was registered in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, 0.24%, says the State Statistical Office on Monday.

Business entities with 3-9 employees had the highest job vacancy rate of 1.93%.

The Pelagonia Region had the highest job vacancy rate at 2.05%.

A total of 2,794 job vacancies was recorded in the fifth group of occupations, i.e. service and sales workers. ba/12:40

