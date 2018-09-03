German Chancellor Merkel to visit Skopje on Saturday: report

Athens, 3 September 2018 (MIA) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday will pay a visit to Skopje, Greece's news agency ANA-MPA reports citing her spokesman Steffen Seibert.

According to ANA-MPA, the spokesman has announced that Merkel wants to get a first-hand account of the environment ahead of the name referendum, MIA's Athens correspondent reports.

"As the agenda is being prepared, I can inform your that the Chancellor will meet the premier of FYROM, Zoran Zaev," Seibert stated adding that talks will focus on 'regional developments, bilateral topics," whereas Mrs Merkel 'wants to see for herself and to form an impression ahead of the referendum about the country's name, set to take place in late September," reports the Greek news agency. ba/12:53

