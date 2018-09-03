Dimitrov-Scherbak: EU-, NATO-oriented Macedonia wants strong relations with Russia

Skopje, 3 September 2018 (MIA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Dimitrov held Monday a farewell meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Macedonia, Oleg Scherbak, as he is concluding his diplomatic mission to Skopje.

Minister Dimitrov expressed hope that relations between the two countries in the future would be developed in the spirit of traditional friendship and mutual respect, the MoFA said.

While being committed to Euro-Atlantic integration, the Republic of Macedonia is also focused on developing relations with the Russian Federation and is prepared to bolster cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, he noted.

Dimitrov wished Scherbak success in his future activities, stated the press release. ba/13:07

