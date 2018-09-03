Highway completion to double trade exchange with Kosovo, says Azeski

Skopje, 3 September 2018 (MIA) - Infrastructure is the foundation for a country's development. In the next three years, Western Balkan countries should work on developing industry, increasing export of goods and implementing infrastructural projects, because it is the only thing that can produce results and strengthen private sector, according to Branko Azeski.

The President of the Macedonian Economic Chamber met Monday with ​Berat Rukiqi, Head of the Kosovo Chamber of Commerce (KCC), at the exit of a completed section of the Pristina-Skopje highway nearby the Kosovo village of Doanaj.

According to Azeski, construction of the highay to the border with Macedonia will double efforts to improve economic cooperation between the two countries in the next five years. He vowed to urge the Macedonian government to speed up the construction of the highway in the country saying 'it is necessary both for businesses and the citizens as well.'

"We call on Western Balkans political elites to accelerate integration processes, because businesses have no more time left to wait. After 30 years, we have finally realized that regional cooperation is the backbone of our progress," he stated.

KCC President Rukiqi said that the private sector was prospering at a pace faster than politics. According to him, 'high politics', such as the name referendum in Macedonia and the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, prevented the economy from being a priority of the countries in the region.

"Political processes should not obstruct economic development. We say to our governments, and the governments in the Western Balkans, more investments are needed in infrastructure. In fact, infrastructure is the reason we are here today," he said.

Rukiqi said that the highway to Skopje was expected to be completed by the year's end.

"It opens new opportunities and horizons for cooperation between the two countries, which have no economic barriers. We must do more to increase investments and mutual infrastructure. I call on the Macedonian government to complete the section on its territory as soon as possible," he noted.

Macedonia and Kosovo, announced Rukiqi, have launched a joint regional initiative aimed at boosting integration processes through the Chamber Investment Forum (CIF).

"CIF's objective is to increase economic cooperation between Western Balkan countries, which will make this part of Europe more attractive for investments," said Rukiqi. ba/14:48

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.