Monday, September 03, 2018, 

Zaev-Page: All political stakeholders to put Macedonia’s interests as priority at upcoming referendum

Monday, September 03, 2018  3:46 PM

Skopje, 3 September 2018 (MIA) – The Western Balkans is entering a new, positive phase, thanking mainly to the accomplishments of Macedonia, which should now make efforts to move forward to the EU, NATO membership, Director of the British Foreign Office Western Balkans Department, Andrew Page said Monday in Skopje at a meeting with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Zaev and Page agreed that everybody in Macedonia bore responsibility for the success of the 30 September referendum on the country’s future, the government said in a press release.

‘I am certain that vast majority of citizens will turn out to vote for Macedonia’s accession to the European Union and NATO. But it is also rather important for all political stakeholders to put the state above personal, party interests, which means to come out and cast their vote,’ Zaev said.

Zaev and Page also shared opinions on current developments related to the regions’ stability, security and economic prosperity, the press release reads. lk/15:45

