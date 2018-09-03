DM Sekerinska: Upcoming referendum – vote for strengthening Macedonia’s statehood by EU, NATO membership status
- Monday, September 03, 2018 4:28 PM
Strumica, 3 September 2018 (MIA) – On 8 September 1991 referendum Macedonia voted for its independence and in the upcoming one the country would vote to strengthen its statehood by obtaining EU, NATO membership status, Defense Minister Radmila Sekerisnka told reporters after meeting the Mayor of Strumica municipality.
She expressed believe that vast majority of citizens would vote in favor of Macedonia’s accession to the Euro-Atlantic organizations.
Sekerinska invited citizens to come out and vote in the referendum, to take part in the shaping the future of their country.
Later today Sekerinska will take part in a public gathering, aimed to inform citizens on the meaning of 30 September referendum. lk/16:27
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:43 PM | Recriminations fly after fire rips through Brazilian museum
Smoke rose Monday from the burned-out hulk of Brazil’s National Museum, as recriminations flew over ...
- 9:11 PM | Roth: Redrawing borders not a solution
German Minister for Europe Michael Roth send a message Monday to Kosovo and Serbia, saying that the...
- 8:53 PM | PM Zaev: Citizens of Macedonia ahead of making vital decisions for present, future generations
The citizens of Macedonia are facing a period of making vital decisions for the present and future g...
- 8:08 PM | Spanish PM proposes referendum on greater autonomy for Catalonia
Spain's prime minister on Monday proposed holding a referendum in Catalonia on greater autonomy for ...
- 7:03 PM | Hellbach reaffirms Germany’s support of Macedonia’s accession to EU, NATO
The Skopje-Athens (name) deal is a historic solution and now is the time for the citizens of Macedon...