DM Sekerinska: Upcoming referendum – vote for strengthening Macedonia’s statehood by EU, NATO membership status

Strumica, 3 September 2018 (MIA) – On 8 September 1991 referendum Macedonia voted for its independence and in the upcoming one the country would vote to strengthen its statehood by obtaining EU, NATO membership status, Defense Minister Radmila Sekerisnka told reporters after meeting the Mayor of Strumica municipality.

She expressed believe that vast majority of citizens would vote in favor of Macedonia’s accession to the Euro-Atlantic organizations.

Sekerinska invited citizens to come out and vote in the referendum, to take part in the shaping the future of their country.

Later today Sekerinska will take part in a public gathering, aimed to inform citizens on the meaning of 30 September referendum. lk/16:27

