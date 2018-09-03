Speaker Xhaferi meets Head of OSCE/ODIHR referendum observation mission Petersen

Skopje, 3 September 2018 (MIA) – OSCE/ODIHR mission for observing the 30 September referendum in Macedonia will consist of a core team of 13 experts, 20 long-term and 250 short-term observers, Head of the mission Jan Petersen said Monday at a meeting with Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi.

The OSCE/ODIHR referendum observation mission (ROM) will assess the referendum for its compliance with OSCE commitments and other international obligations and standards, as well as with national legislation, Petersen said.

He notified that the observers would closely monitor voter registration, campaign activities, the work of the referendum administration and relevant government bodies, referendum-related legislation and its implementation, and the resolution of referendum-related disputes. As part of the observation, the mission will also monitor the media coverage of the campaign, Petersen said.

Xhaferi commended the OSCE decision to send a mission for observing the referendum, saying that Macedonia highly appreciates the OSCE/ODIHR role in many election processes in the country, the Speaker’s Office said in a press release.

Many of the recommendations of the OSCE/ODIHR reports on previous election process in Macedonia have been incorporated in the country’s Electoral Code, Xhaferi said.

He also referred to the activities of the Parliament related to the upcoming referendum. lk/17:21

