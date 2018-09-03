FM Dimitrov: Upcoming referendum will be successful

Skopje, 3 September 2018 (MIA) – I am certain that the upcoming referendum is going to be successful, as citizens of Macedonia always make wise decisions when their country is on a crossroad, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Monday at a roundtable, dubbed ‘Euro-Atlantic Future for Macedonia.

‘We have decided to bravely, sincerely deal with the problems and hence managed to settle a dispute that kept the country behind for about three decades and to open the doors to the future. At stake now is our stability, security, welfare and access to the best available reform instrument – the EU accession talks. The solution is here and it is up to all of us as citizens to choose from moving forward to the future and integration or backwards to isolation. There is no alternative to the road ahead,’ Dimitrov said.

He once again notified that the name deal with Greece preserved the Macedonian identity and language.

Asked to comment the opposition’s reluctance to present its stance on the referendum, Dimitrov said ‘historic decisions call for honesty and responsibility.’ lk/17:57

###

