Mogherini: Opportunities for opening EU accession talks to be seized now

Brussels, 3 September 2018 (MIA) – The next year will be intense one for preparations towards the opening of accession negotiations both with Macedonia and Albania, EU’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Monday in her speech at the annual EU Ambassadors Conference 2018.

‘Let me say very clearly: these opportunities have to be taken now – this year is the year. It is not a concession we make: it is in the interest of the European citizens, both inside and outside of the European Union,’ Mogherini said.

She also notified that just before the summer ‘we celebrated together the agreement between Athens and Skopje, and in just a few weeks' time there will be a referendum on it, in what I hope will become the Republic of North Macedonia.’

‘In the Balkans, it is today very clear that the European Union is the point of reference. And let me say to all those that fear other powers being more and more present in the region: whenever we are present in the region, there is no space for others,’ Mogherini said. lk/18:29

