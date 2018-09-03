PM Zaev: Citizens of Macedonia ahead of making vital decisions for present, future generations
- Monday, September 03, 2018 8:53 PM
Pehcevo, 3 September 2018 (MIA) – The citizens of Macedonia are facing a period of making vital decisions for the present and future generations, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told a public debate in Pehcevo late Monday.
‘After 27 years Macedonia has finally obtained an invitation for NATO membership. Now it is up to us to successfully pass the screening process to that effect. Following the successful completion of the referendum, we expect for the country to become a full-fledged member at the end of 2019,’ Zaev said.
He also notified that the upcoming referendum on Macedonia’s future bore the same significance as the one of 1991 on the country’s independence.
Referring to the overall benefits of the country’s accession to the European Union, PM Zaev inter alia notified the possibilities for the country’s economic prosperity and for keeping the young, educated people at home.
The debate in Pehcevo is part of the campaign for the 30 September referendum, dubbed ‘Come out FOR European Macedonia’. lk/20:52
