Ambassador Serra says he's confident Macedonia will join EU

Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) - It's difficult to predict a date, but I'm sure that the Republic of Macedonia or the Republic of North Macedonia will become a full-fledged EU member. It's important to strengthen administrative capacities, and also to align the country's laws with the EU legislation.

This was stated by Spanish Ambassador Emilio Lorenzo Serra at a closing event of the EU-funded twinning project 'Strengthening the administrative capacities for implementation of Waste Framework Directive (WFD) and Special Waste Streams Directives (WEEED, WBAD and WPD).'

Serra said that waste management was an issue of huge importance adding that recycling and circular economy offered extremely important opportunities for job creation.

A politician thinks of the next election whereas a statesman, of the next generation, said Virve Vimpari of the EU Delegation in Skopje quoting a statement.

So far, Macedonia has had collective waste handlers that treated only plastic, paper and batteries, according to Jani Makraduli. The Deputy Environment Minister said from now on, waste oil, tires, coachwork from cars and textile will be also treated.

Macedonia, after amending seven laws, bylaws, rulebooks and strategies, will fully harmonize its legislation involving waste management with the EU's, he noted. ba/13:19

