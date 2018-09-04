МИА Лого
Tuesday, September 04, 2018, 

Zaev: Wikileaks document, reason more to vote at referendum

Tuesday, September 04, 2018  1:39 PM

Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Tuesday's release of a Wikileaks document, according to which name Republic of North Macedonia had been accepted back in 2008, is a reason more to vote at the referendum and secure the country's future.

"I believe this evidence will be another reason for us to stand together and secure Macedonia's future," PM Zaev told reporters.

The added that many governments have invested efforts into finding a solution, including the previous one.

"As you already know, I had in my possession the telephone conversations that are now in the hands of the Special Prosecutor's Office. Many governments had tried to find a solution, including the previous one. Part of the name solution and its erga omnes use was accepted, both for North and Upper Macedonia. I am pleased that we have received confirmation of our identity, the Macedonian language, which was an important objective of the negotiating team," stressed Zaev.

According to a cable of the US embassy, released by Wikileaks and cited by daily Kathimerini, Skopje was willing to accept the name Republic of Northern Macedonia or Republic of North Macedonia as early as 2008, provided it included the recognition of the Macedonian language and nationality. ik/13:37

