Tuesday, September 04, 2018, 

Free admission to Saint in the Dark play in Drama theater tonight

Tuesday, September 04, 2018  3:17 PM

Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) – As part of the ongoing Mother Teresa Days celebration, Skopje's Drama theater is putting on Saint in the Dark, a production by B-Glad from Zagreb, on Tuesday at 7 pm.

The play was written by Macedonian writer Venko Andonovski, and Croatian actress of Macedonian origin Kostadinka Velkovska has been cast in the lead.

Saint in the Dark was directed by Ivana Peroš. The costumes were designed by Doris Krstić. Anoushka Shankar and Igor D. Savin wrote the music. The remaining cast members are Mia Krajcar, Velimir Čokljat, Ilir Tafa, Šiško Horvat Majcan Shankar, Liljana Čokljat, and Dubravko Sidor.

Admission is free. While supplies last, complimentary tickets are available from the Drama theater's box office. mr/15:17

