Mickoski-Hellbach: VMRO-DPMNE not supporting name agreement

Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) - VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski met Tuesday with Christian Hellbach, Special Coordinator for the Western Balkans, Turkey and EFTA countries at the German Federal Foreign Office, affirming the party's strategic commitment of EU and NATO integration.

Regarding the name agreement, Mickoski told Hellbach that VMRO-DPMNE does not support the document, the party said in a press release.

Interlocutors referred to the excellent relations between Macedonia and Germany and the need to intensify them further. ik/14:13

