Tzanakopoulos: Prespa agreement, symbol of friendship

Athens, 4 September 2018 (MIA) - The Prespa agreement is historic, a symbol of friendship between nations, fully altering the image of the Balkans, Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told radio 247, MIA reports from Athens.

"I believe the agreement with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia is historic, a symbol of friendship between nations and a model for settlement of bilateral and international disputes. As time goes by, more people perceive this aspect of the agreement," says Tzanakopoulos.

He voices conviction that the agreement will be broadly endorsed in the Greek parliament.

"There are many political forces, including Potami and MPs from the Movement for Change, who have said they would maintain the position based on principles, meaning they will vote in favor of the agreement. Therefore, I have absolutely no concerns that we will succeed in securing a broad majority in the Greek parliament to ratify the agreement," explains Tzanakopoulos. ik/14:24

