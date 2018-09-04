Zaev-Hellbach: It's important that Macedonia's EU, NATO integration succeeded

Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Tuesday with Christian Hellbach, Germany's Envoy for South-Eastern Europe, Turkey and the EFTA States and at the meeting, Germany's strong support was expressed for success of the upcoming referendum and of the Euro-Atlantic integration of the Republic of Macedonia, the government said.

At the meeting, it was concluded that the Republic of Macedonia set a positive example in the region of how bilateral issues should be settled, stated the press release.

"Stability and membership of Macedonia in NATO and the EU is vital, both for the citizens of our country and the whole region. We expect good news for the whole region, and it is very important that the Macedonian integration process succeeds with all political stakeholders in the country demonstrating responsibility," it was concluded.

PM Zaev said he was confident that the citizens would make the right decision for their future and the future of their country on 30 September.

"The citizens are aware that the upcoming referendum is the gateway towards a better future, better living standards, guaranteed borders of the state, a recognized Macedonia language and identity once and for all - all of this will be enabled with EU and NATO membership. I expect all political stakeholders to show awareness, support the process of Euro-Atlantic integration and secure our joint future together," said PM Zaev.

The German special envoy said that the solution to the name dispute was a precondition for a successful Euro-Atlantic integration of Macedonia, said the press release. ba/15:32

