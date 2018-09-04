МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Wednesday, September 05, 2018, 

Gov't signs up three business accellerator companies to support startups together with WB

Tuesday, September 04, 2018  5:03 PM

Gov

Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) – For the first time in Macedonia, three business accelerator program contracts were signed on Tuesday to provide support to young entrepreneurs. Fund for Innovations Director Jovan Despotovski signed the contracts together with representatives from three companies in the presence of PM Zoran Zaev, Vice-premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev, and World Bank Manager for Macedonia and Kosovo Marco Mantovanelli.

The World Bank is investing EUR 1.45m into the project, and the three business accelerators are expected to provide an additional EUR 550,000.

PM Zaev said these contracts would contribute towards creating more favorable business opportunities for young people to stay and build their future in Macedonia.

"These three business accelerators," Zaev said, "will provide financial support for a hundred startups over the next three years. The program will offer mentorship and any other necessary help for young entrepreneurs to develop their business plans and innovations."

Vice-premier Angjusev urged young people to take advantage of this program and apply to develop their creative ideas.

"Launch your startup and get financial support, equipment, and expert advice. Seize this opportunity," Angjusev said, "and dream your dream." mr/17:03

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

CNN removes Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown episodes featuring Asia Argento

CNN has removed episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Part...

U2 cancel Berlin show due to Bono's voice issues

U2 fans were left disappointed when their Berlin s...

Stars and fans say goodbye to Aretha Franklin at emotional, 7-hour funeral

Musicians, family, friends and fans have said a fi...

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

Top