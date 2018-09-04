Ex-premier Gruevski denies Wikileaks document credibility

Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) – Ex-premier Nikola Gruevski says the Wikileaks document, which reveals that Skopje was willing to accept the name Republic of Northern Macedonia or Republic of North Macedonia as early as 2008 (when he was the head of government), is a ‘futile attempt of those in power’ and ‘nonsense’.

‘This is a futile attempt of the incumbent government and most likely many other will follow. The government is now running a campaign and we will hear a lot of rubbish. It is clear why I am in court, why I am a subject of political persecution and torture. If I had given my consent to Greeks, everything would have been different now. But I am a man of principles, dignity,’ Gruevski told reporters on Tuesday. lk/15:53

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.