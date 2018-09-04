МИА Лого
Tuesday, September 04, 2018, 

Ex-premier Gruevski denies Wikileaks document credibility

Tuesday, September 04, 2018  3:54 PM

Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) – Ex-premier Nikola Gruevski says the Wikileaks document, which reveals that  Skopje was willing to accept the name Republic of Northern Macedonia or Republic of North Macedonia as early as 2008 (when he was the head of government),  is a ‘futile attempt of those in power’ and ‘nonsense’.

‘This is a futile attempt of the incumbent government and most likely many other will follow. The government is now running a campaign and we will hear a lot of rubbish. It is clear why I am in court, why I am a subject of political persecution and torture. If I had given my consent to Greeks, everything would have been different now. But I am a man of principles, dignity,’ Gruevski told reporters on Tuesday. lk/15:53

###

 

