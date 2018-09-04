Measures taken to enable peaceful referendum day, says Spasovski
- Tuesday, September 04, 2018 5:09 PM
Veles, 4 September 2018 (MIA) - All necessary preparations are being made to create a peaceful atmosphere in order the citizens to make a decision on their own in the upcoming referendum, Oliver Spasovski said Tuesday.
"We are in the midst of an exceptionally important, historic period for Macedonia ahead of the referendum and the Veles law enforcement is making all necessary preparations to create a peaceful atmosphere in order the citizens to make a decision on their own in the upcoming referendum," the Minister of the Interior told reporters in Veles.
According to him, the benefits from EU and NATO membership are numerous. "First and foremost, because NATO guarantees security and the benefits from EU accession are important having in mind that Macedonia will be able to use EUR 260,000 daily in European financial assistance."
Furthermore, Minister Spasovski, as part of his visit to Veles on Tuesday, met with Mayor Ace Kocevski to discuss mutual cooperation and restoration of trust between the local community and police. ba/17:09

