Wednesday, September 05, 2018, 

Macedonian companies to take part in international fabric trade fair in Munich

Tuesday, September 04, 2018  5:21 PM

Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) – The companies ‘Eurosolid’; ‘Astibo Fashion Group’; ‘Kuli’; ‘Metas’ and ‘Albatros’ are set to promote the potential for investing in Macedonia’s textile industry at the international fabric trade fair  - Munich Fabric Start 2018, which is to be held on September 4-6.

The Agency for Foreign Investments and Export Promotion is organizing the participation of the Macedonian companies in Munich international fair.

The Munich Fabric Start is an international fabric trade fair, which takes place right on time for the start of the season semi-annually in Munich. The fair has its origins in the representative exhibition ‘Stoff München’. The portfolio ranges from women-, men- and children wear to denim-, street- and sportswear. By now, the exhibition includes eight different areas, which makes the division into two exhibition venues necessary: Collections - fabric collections from basic to haute couture, accessories and trimmings for the fashion industry, Bluezone - denim, street and sportswear, Showrooms - full packaging solutions, Asia Salon - Asian suppliers, Design Studios - fashion prints and patterns, Organic Selection - sustainable fabrics and accessories.

This fair is a compressed exhibition by leading exhibitors from around the world. Here colors, patterns, prints, materials and accessories of the coming season will be shown. From ultra-light materials to high-tech coatings and ready-to-wear fabrics and collections an extensive product range of fashionable textiles as well as the complete range of suppliers for ribbons, buttons and labels is presented. The fair is accompanied by an extensive program of lectures, panel discussions as well as fashion shows and presentations. lk/17:20

