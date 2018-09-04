МИА Лого
Wednesday, September 05, 2018, 

Tuesday, September 04, 2018  8:18 PM

PM Zaev meets participants in Skopje conference, organized by Aspen Institute

Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani welcomed Tuesday a delegation of participants in yesterday’s roundtable in Skopje on Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic future, organized by the Aspen Institute.

The delegation included MPs, state officials, representatives of universities, NGOs and media from Germany, Britain and all Western Balkan countries, the government said in a press release.

The visiting delegation commended the courageous activities of Macedonia’s government that yield solutions and voiced belief in the success of the upcoming referendum, which will open the doors for the country to join the Euro-Atlantic institutions, as well as contribute to the stability and security of the entire region.

PM Zaev said he was certain that the citizens of Macedonia would make the right decision and ensure Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic future.

‘I also hope that all political stakeholders will surpass themselves and contribute to the referendum’s success and Macedonia’s accession to the European Union and NATO,’ Zaev said.

The Aspen Institute is a nonpartisan forum for values-based leadership and the exchange of ideas. It has earned a reputation for gathering diverse, nonpartisan thought leaders, creatives, scholars and members of the public to address some of the world's most complex problems. lk/20:18

