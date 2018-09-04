МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Wednesday, September 05, 2018, 

Government sets up committee for Macedonia’s integration with NATO

Tuesday, September 04, 2018  8:40 PM

Government sets up committee for Macedonia’s integration with NATO

Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) – At its regular session Tuesday the government set up a committee in charge of Macedonia’s integration with NATO and appointed Prime Minister Zoran Zaev for the body’s chairman.

Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, Defense and Foreign Ministers, Radmila Sekerisnka and Nikola Dimitrov respectively, are appointed for vice-chairpersons.

The Ministers of Interior, Justice, Finance, IT & Administration – Oliver Spasovski, Renata Deskoska, Dragan Tevdovski and Dragan Mancevski – are the committee’s permanent members along with the Macedonian Army (ARM) Chief of Staff, Head of the Directorate for Security of Classified Information; NATO National Coordinator, deputy ministers of defense and interior and one representative of the opposition, nominated by the largest opposition party, the government said in a press release. lk/20:39

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

CNN removes Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown episodes featuring Asia Argento

CNN has removed episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Part...

U2 cancel Berlin show due to Bono's voice issues

U2 fans were left disappointed when their Berlin s...

Stars and fans say goodbye to Aretha Franklin at emotional, 7-hour funeral

Musicians, family, friends and fans have said a fi...

Berlin Wall to be 'rebuilt' by art group in German capital

The German capital is getting its infamous Berlin ...

George Clooney tops Forbes' highest-paid actor list

George Clooney soared to the top of Forbes' annual...

Top