Government sets up committee for Macedonia’s integration with NATO

Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) – At its regular session Tuesday the government set up a committee in charge of Macedonia’s integration with NATO and appointed Prime Minister Zoran Zaev for the body’s chairman.

Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, Defense and Foreign Ministers, Radmila Sekerisnka and Nikola Dimitrov respectively, are appointed for vice-chairpersons.

The Ministers of Interior, Justice, Finance, IT & Administration – Oliver Spasovski, Renata Deskoska, Dragan Tevdovski and Dragan Mancevski – are the committee’s permanent members along with the Macedonian Army (ARM) Chief of Staff, Head of the Directorate for Security of Classified Information; NATO National Coordinator, deputy ministers of defense and interior and one representative of the opposition, nominated by the largest opposition party, the government said in a press release. lk/20:39

###

