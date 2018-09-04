Government sets up committee for Macedonia’s integration with NATO
- Tuesday, September 04, 2018 8:40 PM
Skopje, 4 September 2018 (MIA) – At its regular session Tuesday the government set up a committee in charge of Macedonia’s integration with NATO and appointed Prime Minister Zoran Zaev for the body’s chairman.
Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, Defense and Foreign Ministers, Radmila Sekerisnka and Nikola Dimitrov respectively, are appointed for vice-chairpersons.
The Ministers of Interior, Justice, Finance, IT & Administration – Oliver Spasovski, Renata Deskoska, Dragan Tevdovski and Dragan Mancevski – are the committee’s permanent members along with the Macedonian Army (ARM) Chief of Staff, Head of the Directorate for Security of Classified Information; NATO National Coordinator, deputy ministers of defense and interior and one representative of the opposition, nominated by the largest opposition party, the government said in a press release. lk/20:39
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:31 PM | FM Dimitrov informs Kumanovo citizens on purpose of upcoming referendum
The international community representatives commend Macedonia’s success to solve the problems with G...
- 8:40 PM | Government sets up committee for Macedonia’s integration with NATO
At its regular session Tuesday the government set up a committee in charge of Macedonia’s integratio...
- 8:18 PM | PM Zaev meets participants in Skopje conference, organized by Aspen Institute
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Vice-Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani welcomed Tuesday a dele...
- 6:24 PM | Six dead as strongest typhoon in quarter century batters Japan
The strongest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years battered the west of the country Tuesday with violent...
- 6:15 PM | Kremlin says Syria army getting ready to 'solve' Idlib 'terrorism' problem
The Kremlin said Tuesday the Syrian army is getting ready to solve the problem of "terrorism" in the...