FM Dimitrov informs Kumanovo citizens on purpose of upcoming referendum

Kumanovo, 4 September 2018 (MIA) – The international community representatives commend Macedonia’s success to solve the problems with Greece and Bulgaria and protect the Macedonian language, labeling it as the best possible diplomatic and political accomplishment, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Tuesday to citizens of Kumanovo.

‘We have find a key to unlock the door that kept us (an entire generation) imprisoned for many years,’ Dimitrov said, pointing out that for about 18 months Macedonia would join NATO.

‘NATO membership status means that our country is here to stay within its borders,’ Dimitrov told the citizens’ gathering – part of the pro referendum campaign ‘Come out FOR European Macedonia.’

The referendum, he said, is not about political parties, government, but about Macedonia’s future.

He also notified that in the upcoming period many world leaders, EU, NATO top officials would visit Skopje to voice their support for Macedonia. lk/21:30

###

