Arda Mustafaoğlu places second at piano competition in Turkey

Skopje, 5 September 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian pianist Arda Mustafaoğlu won second place at the International Piano Festival's young talents piano competition in Antalya, Turkey.

He was presented the prize to a loud ovation from the audience at the Antalya Culture Center's awards ceremony on Tuesday evening.

Mustafaoğlu won the award shortly after attending the International Piano Masterclass with Heribert Koch in Düren, Germany, from 19 to 27 August, when he also gave concerts in Düren, Aachen, and Bonn.

Next, Mustafaoğlu will perform solo recitals in Veles, Stip, Strumica, Prilep, and Skopje, as well as in Kasel, Germany, at the end of September. mr/12:44

