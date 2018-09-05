Six municipalities to improve services through World Bank project funds
- Wednesday, September 05, 2018 12:51 PM
Skopje, 5 September 2018 (MIA) - Six municipalities across Macedonia have received MKD 290 million (EUR 4,7 million) through the World Bank Municipal Services Improvement Project.
The mayors of Kisela Voda, Kavadarci, Ilinden, Studenicani, Zelino and Centar Zupa signed Wednesday agreements with Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski and World Bank country director Marco Mantovanelli over the implementation of eight projects in the coming period.
"The signing of these agreements with municipalities from four different regions is the best indicator that we are promoting development and improved municipal services across the country. The project aims at providing better services to citizens and develop the local economy," said Minister Tevdovski.
The projects include construction and overhaul of local roads, storm water systems and reconstruction of an elementary school.
World Bank's Mantovanelli said this is a long-term programme and these agreements are the first to be signed within the second phase of the project.
"We find municipal services very important, because they are closest to the citizens," he added.
The Municipal Services Improvement Project is implemented by the Finance Ministry, funded by the World Bank and supported by EU IPA. Over 70 projects in more than 40 municipalities have been realized thus far. ik/12:50
