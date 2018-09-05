МИА Лого
Wednesday, September 05, 2018, 

Sekerinska: Visits by Stoltenberg, Merkel, Kurz show strong support for Macedonia

Wednesday, September 05, 2018  1:52 PM

Skopje, 5 August 2018 (MIA) – NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's second visit in the space of eight months is proof that our country can become a member of the Alliance, said Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska while visiting the Army's Airforce Brigade on Wednesday.

"The world is on our side," Sekerinska said. "It's a first to have a NATO Secretary-General visit our country twice in a year, and Macedonia is not even a member yet.

"In just two days, the Chancellors of Austria and Germany will visit, as well, which shows their strong support of our two strategic goals – achieving membership to both EU and NATO.

Шекеринска во Петровец

According to Sekerinska, the world supports those who know what they want, and Macedonia has shown that actions speak louder than words.

"We're here today because four helicopters have just been refurbished, two of them military transport helicopters, and two combat helicopters, which strengthen our Army's readiness. This goes to show that we haven't been just sitting around waiting for a NATO invitation, but we've been working for it," Minister Sekerinska said.

After inspecting the refurbished Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters, Sekerinska reminded the press of the recent call for military pilots and urged anyone interested in this career to apply. mr/13:52

###

