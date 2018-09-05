Independence Day celebrations in front of Government building

Skopje, 5 September 2018 (MIA) - Independence Day-8 September will be observed in front of the Government building on Saturday evening.

Government Spokesman Mile Bosnjakovski said Wednesday that all citizens are invited to attend the celebrations.

"The observance will begin at 18:00h with the concert of youth band '5+' followed by Tamara and Tijana accompanied by the Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra, and Dzijan Emin," Bosnjakovski told a press conference.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is also scheduled to address the event. ik/13:06

###

