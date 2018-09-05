Luxembourg's FM Jean Asselborn to visit Macedonia on Thursday
- Wednesday, September 05, 2018 2:18 PM
Skopje, 5 September 2018 (MIA) – Jean Asselborn, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, will pay an official visit to Macedonia on Thursday.
During the visit, Minister Asselborn will meet with Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov to discuss bilateral cooperation and foreign policy priorities, as well as current local developments and preparations for the upcoming referendum.
The FMs are expected to sign an intergovernmental agreement for the exchange and protection of classified information.
FM Asselborn will also have meetings with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Vice-premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani. mr/14:17
