Angelovski and Pandev optimistic ahead of Gibraltar game

Gibraltar, 5 September 2018 (MIA) – Macedonian national football team coach Igor Angelovski and captain Goran Pandev are expecting a good game against Gibraltar at the inaugural UEFA Nations League, which kicks off on Thursday.

The Macedonian squad is pitted against the home team, with a match scheduled for Thursday evening at Gibraltar's Victoria Stadium.

"We're ready to meet Gibraltar. We've gotten used to the weather conditions and the field. I believe in my football players, and I'm convinced we'll do well. We won't be trying any experiments as regards the team, so the best players will be on the field," coach Angelovski told a news conference Wednesday.

The Macedonian team's captain said they would not underestimate their opponent.

"We're playing a team that's not well known," Pandev said. "Because of our past problems with such teams, we should take this very seriously. We're playing at a small football field made of artificial grass, but this is one of the best Macedonian lineups, and we are ready for victory." mr/15:08

