PM Zaev meets Danish Ambassador to Macedonia Hougard

Skopje, 5 September 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia enjoys Denmark’s support on its road to the EU, NATO membership, Danish Ambassador to the country Anders Hougard said Wednesday at a meeting with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Ambassador Hougard commended Macedonia for making tangible progress after the political crisis.

PM Zaev thanked Denmark on its support of Macedonia in vital periods for the country, such as the upcoming referendum, the government said in a press release.

Vast majority of citizens are aware what Macedonia’s EU, NATO membership status will mean for the future of their children and the stability of the country, Zaev said, voicing belief in the referendum success.

Macedonia, he said, also expects for its integration with the Euro-Atlantic institutions to bring economic prosperity to the country.

Zaev and Hougard also reviewed the possibilities for advancing the cooperation between Macedonia and Denmark. lk/16:06

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.