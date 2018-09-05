FM Dimitrov: Citizens of Macedonia always make wise decision on crucial matters
- Wednesday, September 05, 2018 4:22 PM
Kriva Palanka, 5 September 2018 (MIA) – The citizens of Macedonia always make wise decisions on maters vital for the nation, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov told reporters on Wednesday during his visit to Kriva Palanka.
Macedonia is at a crossroad and citizens will decide at the upcoming referendum whether the country should move forward to NATO membership and swift start of its EU accession talks, Dimitrov said.
‘If we are responsible we should turn Macedonia into a European country and that’s what citizens of Macedonia are to decide on 30 September referendum,’ he said. lk/16:21
