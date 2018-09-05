FM Dimitrov: Citizens of Macedonia always make wise decision on crucial matters

Kriva Palanka, 5 September 2018 (MIA) – The citizens of Macedonia always make wise decisions on maters vital for the nation, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov told reporters on Wednesday during his visit to Kriva Palanka.

Macedonia is at a crossroad and citizens will decide at the upcoming referendum whether the country should move forward to NATO membership and swift start of its EU accession talks, Dimitrov said.

‘If we are responsible we should turn Macedonia into a European country and that’s what citizens of Macedonia are to decide on 30 September referendum,’ he said. lk/16:21

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.