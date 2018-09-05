MoI Spasovski: Hate speech erodes the essence of democracy

Skopje, 5 September 2018 (MIA) – The violent extremism related with the hate speech phenomenon ahead of the 30 September referendum in Macedonia, was a subject of discussion at a meeting of Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski with the representatives of the Center for Freedom ‘Civil’ and National Coordinator for Prevention of Violent Extremism Borce Petrovski.

‘We have tackled the upcoming referendum, namely the significance of providing peaceful climate for the process to be free of any forms of threats to the citizens’ voting right and expression of their free will,’ Spasovski said at a joint press conference with Civil President Xhabir Deralla.

Violence must not be a response to hate speech, Deralla said, notifying a multidisciplinary as the best approach to violent extremism.

He also underlined the need of raising the public awareness of the hate speech, considering the possible consequences of such acts.

‘Hate speech and threatening people who wish to freely voice their opinion in the referendum are serious acts of obstructing a democratic process and violation of the law, and they are not acceptable,’ Deralla said. lk/16:55

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.