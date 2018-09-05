NATO chief Stoltenberg arrives in Skopje for meetings with Macedonia’s leadership
- Wednesday, September 05, 2018 7:39 PM
Skopje, 5 September 2018 (MIA) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has arrived Wednesday in Skopje for meetings with top Macedonian officials ahead of 30 September referendum.
During a two-day visit, Stoltenberg is set to meet President Gjorge Ivanov, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska and other state officials.
Stoltenberg will also visit Stajkovci village – where, in 2016, soldiers and equipment from NATO’s mission KFOR helped to clear roads and move debris following devastating floods.
This week German and Austrian Chancellors, Angela Merkel and Sebastian Kurz respectively, will also visit Macedonia. lk/19:38
