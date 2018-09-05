Photo exhibit about Mother Teresa’s legacy opens in Skopje

Skopje, 5 September 2018 (MIA) – A photo exhibit, dubbed ‘Mother Teresa Legacy’, has been opened Wednesday in Skopje on the 21 death anniversary of the great humanitarian.

The exhibit showcases 28 photos, taken by Patricia Moreno Ruiz-Olalde during her volunteering in the Missionaries of Charity Center in Calcutta. The exhibit will run for two months.

On the 21st death anniversary of the Saint Mother Teresa, the world is remembering the blue and white robed Nobel winner missionary for her undying dedication towards the downtrodden people of the society.

Scores of nuns and shelter house inmates residing in Mother House, which is the global headquarters of Missionaries of Charity, lit candles at the flower-adorned grave and offered prayers to the Nobel Prize winner on Wednesday.

Granted Indian citizenship in 1951, Mother Teresa was born Gonxha Agnes Bojaxhiu to ethnic Albanian parents in 1910 in Skopje, now the capital of Macedonia. She became a nun at the age of 16, joining the Loreto abbey in Ireland. Two years later she was given the name Sister Teresa.

In early 1929 she moved to Calcutta, now known as Kolkata, where she started as a teacher and 15 years later became a headmistress at a convent school. In 1946 she received 'a call within a call' to establish a religious congregation named 'Missionaries of Charity'. The nuns of the order began calling her Mother Teresa.

On 5 September 1997, she died of a heart attack at her order's headquarters in Kolkata. Beginning on 5 September 2013, the anniversary of her death was designated the 'International Day of Charity' by the United Nations General Assembly. lk/20:11

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.