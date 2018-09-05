Poll: Over 40 percent to vote ‘for’ at upcoming referendum in Macedonia

Skopje, 5 September 2018 (MIA) – Over 40 percent (namely 40.9%) of the citizens of Macedonia are set to say ‘yes’ to the referendum question: "Are you in favor of EU and NATO membership by accepting the Agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?”, according to the latest poll of the Institute for Democracy “Societas Civilis” Skopje (IDSCS) and the Macedonian Center for International Cooperation (MCIC) for TV Telma.

However, 8.6 percent of those questioned say they will vote ‘against’, followed by 6.3 ‘undecided’ and other 2.0% who refused to answer.

A total of 42.2% had no answer.

Most of the respondents – 57.8% - will come out and cast their votes in the 30 September referendum, against 28.8%, who are set to stay at home. 11.2 percent of the respondents don’t know yet whether they will exercise their voting right, while 2.2% refused to answer.

The face-to-face poll was conducted in from 7-25 August 2018 on a representative sample of 1,000 respondents over 18 years of age.

TV Telma unveiled the poll results late Wednesday in its program, dubbed ‘Top Theme on Your Side’. lk/21:18

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.