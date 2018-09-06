Debate on traits of Russian market
- Thursday, September 06, 2018 9:28 AM
Skopje, 6 September 2018 (MIA) - The Macedonian-Russian economic chamber organizes Thursday a debate and one-day training for Macedonian managers themed "Traits of Russian Market and Success Strategy".
Owners and managers of large distribution companies from the Russian Federation will present their experiences and give advice to the businessmen attending the event.
Latest trends, regulations and exporting options will also be presented at the debate. ik/09:27
