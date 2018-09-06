Stoltenberg, Asselborn visit Skopje
- Thursday, September 06, 2018 9:14 AM
Skopje, 6 September 2018 (MIA) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn are paying a visit to Macedonia on Thursday.
NATO's Stoltenberg is set to meet with President Gjorge Ivanov, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska, VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski and other officials.
Zaev and Stoltenberg are scheduled to hold a joint press conference after their meeting.
The NATO Secretary General will also visit Stajkovci village – where, in 2016, soldiers and equipment from NATO’s mission KFOR helped to clear roads and move debris following devastating floods.
FM Asselborn is set to meet with Macedonian counterpart Nikola Dimitrov, PM Zaev and Vice Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani.
Dimitrov and Asselborn will focus on bilateral cooperation, Macedonia's foreign policy priorities and current developments related to the referendum.
In addition, they will sign a bilateral agreement over exchange and mutual protection of classified information. ik/09:12
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 10:02 AM | Treneski: MIA’s founding team–advocate of the agency’s independence and credibility
Borce Treneski, the first President of MIA’s Supervisory Board, reflects on the efforts for establis...
- 9:54 AM | U.S. senator Johnson to visit Skopje next week
Ron Johnson, United States Senator and chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, will pay a vi...
- 9:36 AM | Promotion of poetry anthology on Danica Rucigaj
Literary evening dedicated to Macedonian poet Danica Rucigaj, who perished in the 1963 Skopje earthq...
- 9:28 AM | Debate on traits of Russian market
The Macedonian-Russian economic chamber organizes Thursday a debate and one-day training for Macedon...
- 9:23 AM | Migration is 'mother of all problems', says German interior minister
Migration is "the mother of all problems", said German interior minister Horst Seehofer on Wednesday...