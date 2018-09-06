Stoltenberg, Asselborn visit Skopje

Skopje, 6 September 2018 (MIA) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn are paying a visit to Macedonia on Thursday.

NATO's Stoltenberg is set to meet with President Gjorge Ivanov, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska, VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski and other officials.

Zaev and Stoltenberg are scheduled to hold a joint press conference after their meeting.

The NATO Secretary General will also visit Stajkovci village – where, in 2016, soldiers and equipment from NATO’s mission KFOR helped to clear roads and move debris following devastating floods.

FM Asselborn is set to meet with Macedonian counterpart Nikola Dimitrov, PM Zaev and Vice Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani.

Dimitrov and Asselborn will focus on bilateral cooperation, Macedonia's foreign policy priorities and current developments related to the referendum.

In addition, they will sign a bilateral agreement over exchange and mutual protection of classified information. ik/09:12

