Promotion of poetry anthology on Danica Rucigaj

- Thursday, September 06, 2018 9:36 AM
Skopje, 6 September 2018 (MIA) - Literary evening dedicated to Macedonian poet Danica Rucigaj, who perished in the 1963 Skopje earthquake, will take place in the Youth and Culture Center on Thursday.
The event will include an exhibit of 123 facsimiles of handwritten poems and photographs, which will run through September 15.
The promotion of a poetry anthology is held on the 55. anniversary from Rucigaj's tragic death. The work contains 67 poems by about 50 poets, who express their love and respect for her, while its second part includes 40 translations of her poems in 16 languages.
The anthology's release is funded by the Slovenian Embassy to Skopje. ik/09:35
