Thursday, September 06, 2018, 

U.S. senator Johnson to visit Skopje next week

Skopje, 6 September 2018 (MIA) - Ron Johnson, United States Senator and chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, will pay a visit to Macedonia next week, as part of his tour that also includes Greece, Serbia and Kosovo.

Johnson is scheduled to meet with senior officials in Skopje, Athens, Belgrade and Prishtina, Serbian media report, citing sources from the Belgrade-based U.S. Embassy.

Senator Johnson also chairs the Senate's Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation. ik/09:53

