Treneski: MIA’s founding team–advocate of the agency’s independence and credibility

Skopje, 6 September 2018 (MIA) - Borce Treneski, the first President of MIA’s Supervisory Board, reflects on the efforts for establishing the agency in an interview honoring the 20th birthday of the Macedonian Information Agency.

- MIA’s birthday – 30 September 1998 – when the first news agency was inaugurated in the independent Republic of Macedonia – is a significant date for the country’s journalism. As part of the team for MIA’s establishment I still have vivid memories of all preliminary activities. The agency is established under the Government’s decision of March 1997. Being in charge of establishing agencies and public enterprises, in December 1997 the Government also appointed the members of MIA’s Supervisory and Management Boards. The Government’s spokesman, prominent journalist Zoran Ivanov, was appointed for MIA’s Director General. MIA’s Supervisory Board adopted the agency’s statute at a session on 27 January 1998, being endorsed by the Government few days later, namely on 2 February. The Supervisory Board also adopted the rule books related to agency organizational structure, which set the MIA’s framework, Treneski says.

Afterwards we were engaged with activities related to providing appropriate working premises, equipment and team of experienced journalists, he says.

- In spite of being familiar with the professional standards of news agencies, we also used the experiences of prominent ones in the region and beyond. Hence, I and Mr Ivanov visited the Slovenian News Agency (STA), whose experience was rather valuable…In September of 1998 we visited the Turkish Anadolu Agency. During the few-day visit I and MIA Supervisory Board member Remzi Genova (editor-in-chief and journalist of Turkish language newspaper ‘Birlik’ published in Macedonia,) collected useful information about the news agency’s organizational structure. The Anadolu Agency also granted technical assistance to MIA. The preparations for MIA’s launch were coming to completion and the date for the formal ceremony was set for 30 September 1998. I heralded the news about MIA’s inauguration date for the first time on the Turkish Radio Television –TRT.

After the opening ceremony, also attended by the then state leadership, and distribution of the first MIA news the country finally got an agency that was telling the truth about the independent Republic of Macedonia, Treneski says.

- Taking into consideration the experiences of world agencies we set up MIA and made efforts for the agency to be always independent and herald only the truth about Macedonia, as it is the only way for our country to move forward to Europe,’ says the first president of MIA’s Supervisory Board.

‘We used to urge journalists to fight for, advocate the truth as our most powerful weapon. So right at the start MIA engaged a great number of journalists, correspondents and collaborators to broadcast news round the clock in Macedonian, English and Albanian language and meet the needs of all printed and electronic media in the country, media in Macedonian language abroad, the Macedonian embassies and other organisations, institutions, foreign missions to the country etc. So MIA collected, processed and distributed news and reports on events at home and abroad. It also offered special thematic sub-services; daily and weekly bulletins; photo and audio services. In the first years after its establishment, MIA was a successful agency in terms of credibility and integrity, but unfortunately later on it abandoned these professional standards and became an instrument of the then ruling party,’ Treneski says.

Extending congratulations on the agency’s 20th anniversary, Treneski notifies that ‘today MIA is faced with new challenges – to restore its fundamental concept and independence, especially in a period when Macedonia’s path to the EU, NATO membership is wide open.’

Gabriela Tocko

Tr: by Liljana Kjurcievska



