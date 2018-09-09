Pancev: More sport and culture, less politics

Skopje, 9 September 2018 (MIA) - Darko Pancev, one of Macedonia's best football players in history, expresses satisfaction from the cooperation with the Macedonian Information Agency-MIA, in an interview on occasion of the agency's 20. anniversary.

Over the past 20 years, MIA has been treating, amongst other, topics from the private and business lives of renowned individuals. What is your opinion on this aspect?

First of all, I am pleased that MIA is celebrating its birthday in the same month as me. MIA is a significant part of the society. In general, all media in Macedonia have struggled to be fully independent over the past two decades. This is a handicap for journalists in showing their knowledge, ideas etc. I would like all news agencies and media to be more independent and criticize when necessary. I have always tried to properly cooperate with all news outlets, including MIA. This agency takes up a significant part in the lives of all public personalities, including athletes or musicians, but also any walk of life.

Do you have any suggestion regarding the enlargement of MIA's content, for the purpose of more closer cooperation with renowned individuals in the fields of music, sport, film, theatre...

I believe that the news section related to athletes, musicians should be enhanced, since there are many young people in the country who deserve attention. I think we are poisoning the people with too much politics. We need brighter topics.

How important was cooperation with media during your career? Do you believe that media exposure is almost as important as the talent to achieve a goal in life?

Of course. They do hand in hand. I have been in the eye of the public for 36 years and there was never a problem with the media. I have always tried to be respectful because I understand the journalists' profession and the need for answers.

Finally, what would be your message on MIA's 20. jubilee?

I wish the agency success in its work for years to come and more independence. I know this is difficult, but journalists should make efforts to inform the public in the right way and people will recognize this.

Gabriela Tocko

Tr. by Ivan Kolekjevski



